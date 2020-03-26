Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak clap for NHS

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak clap for NHS

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak clap for NHS

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak clap for NHS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak join in 'Clap for Carers' outside 10 Downing Street.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Babz1612

Babz1612 @benmarshalluk He's just another millionaire who wants to keep his money. https://t.co/CvagdDf8Nc 2 minutes ago

nickykaler

Nicky Kaler RT @robabdul: I registered for the #NHS Volunteer Responder scheme because I am a firm believer of #BritishValues and NOT because of Boris… 4 minutes ago

kaitrosexxx

Kaitlin Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, all the NHS staff and all key workers Thank you 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/WYoPL7XMkD 14 minutes ago

_kartoffelmann_

 #clapforNHS I just witnessed what is probably thee most pathetic thing I've seen from Tory MP's Boris Johnson and R… https://t.co/dElrvOilXm 20 minutes ago

StephenBridge2

Stephen Bridge🇬🇧 RT @brexit_boomer: A nice example of how effective and efficient the EU are being in response to the #COVID2019 pandemic. I’d take Boris Jo… 20 minutes ago

AntonyBlampied

Tony Reeves-Blampied RT @thebasement67: @tonyforindy @AntonyBlampied @Helen_Whately June 29, 2017 Conservative and DUP MPs have defeated Labour's bid to end th… 21 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak take part in Clap For Carers: https://t.co/98lRkKcN9O #BorisJohnson 24 minutes ago

hall_gregson

Gregson Hall RT @AvonandsomerRob: Rishi Sunak would be perfectly placed to take over from Boris Johnson as PM in 10 years time, he’d still be only 49.… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.