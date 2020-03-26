Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
MLB Reaches out to Fans on What Would Have Been Opening Day The season was originally slated to begin on Thursday, March 26.

In a letter, Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote that baseball will return.

He added that people must follow directions from health and government officials to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Rob Manfred, via letter Manfred also wrote that free games will be available on mlb.tv, mlb.com and MLB’s YouTube accounts.

Another feature, Opening Day at Home, will showcase a game for each MLB team.

The league also shared an inspirational video for fans on social media.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout, via video On their own accounts, individual teams posted highlights from previous seasons and sponsored giveaways.

Above all, they wished their fans well during the coronavirus outbreak.

Yankees, via Twitter

andrewmildew

Andrew ツ listen hear me out... I feel like it would be a better financial decision to listen to the fan base anyway. By givi… https://t.co/58ZXf67B9t 3 days ago

