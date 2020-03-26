MLB Reaches out to Fans on What Would Have Been Opening Day The season was originally slated to
begin on Thursday, March 26.
In a letter, Commissioner Rob Manfred
wrote that baseball will return.
He added that people must follow directions from
health and government officials to navigate
the coronavirus pandemic.
Rob Manfred, via letter Manfred also wrote that free games will be available
on mlb.tv, mlb.com and MLB’s YouTube accounts.
Another feature, Opening Day at Home, will showcase a game for
each MLB team.
The league also shared
an inspirational video
for fans on social media.
Angels center fielder
Mike Trout, via video On their own accounts,
individual teams
posted highlights
from previous seasons
and sponsored
giveaways.
Above all, they wished their fans well
during the coronavirus outbreak.
Yankees,
via Twitter