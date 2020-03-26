Global  

How To Safely Order Takeout And Delivery During The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has forced restaurants and customers alike to turn to takeout and delivery services.

Many people wonder if it's safe to order food from restaurants.

Business Insider asked health experts about how to order takeout and delivery food safely.

According to experts, delivery and takeout is generally safe as long as you wash your hands after handling the packaging.

Experts recommend removing your food from the containers provided and washing hands prior to handling your food.

It's also a good idea to have the delivery person leave the food on your porch and avoid any in-person interaction.

