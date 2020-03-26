Pandemic Mental Health Survival Technique: How To Begin Meditating now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:46s - Published Pandemic Mental Health Survival Technique: How To Begin Meditating It's well known that meditation helps people cope with stress, but the benefits don't stop there. Regular meditation boosts health, including reduced anxiety and depression, improved memory and attention, and even reduces chronic pain. According to Business Insider, meditation is very simple. You don't need any special equipment to meditate, either. Sit in a straight-backed chair, with your arms and legs uncrossed, and feet on the floor. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pandemic Mental Health Survival Technique: How To Begin Meditating Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|. , No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|. , Model released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|. , Elements of this image have a release, other elements do not. Please |contact us| for release details. Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|. , Model and property released





You Might Like

Tweets about this ISMIE Mutual RT @PhysiciansPract: #COVID19 #Mentalhealth survival guide: 7 ways to cope with the challenges presented by the pandemic. Read here: http… 6 hours ago SoHope The mental health survival guide to the pandemic: Meaning and purpose. https://t.co/f9wJpuRkQa 17 hours ago Courtney Perry With too much free time, many will just spend more time on their phones &/or watch more shows. Those can be great f… https://t.co/OjPY5kDVaz 21 hours ago Susan McDonough RT @ChrisPalmerMD: The mental health of Americans is also at great risk right now, in addition to coronavirus. Read the second part of thi… 23 hours ago Deborah Shane Most people can do anything for a few days. This will almost certainly go on for weeks, but some are predicting man… https://t.co/U9Fvx9LXLg 1 day ago The Liberal Insurgent Oh I see, one little pandemic and suddenly “agoraphobic with antisocial tendencies” goes from mental health disorder to survival instinct. 1 day ago Dr Robin Hadley RT @drbahine: This is huge news for our sector. Should reinforce to all academics that this pandemic is about survival, delivering core bus… 2 days ago Physicians Practice #COVID19 #Mentalhealth survival guide: 7 ways to cope with the challenges presented by the pandemic. Read here:… https://t.co/S5mKvSzYby 2 days ago