Pandemic Mental Health Survival Technique: How To Begin Meditating

It's well known that meditation helps people cope with stress, but the benefits don't stop there.

Regular meditation boosts health, including reduced anxiety and depression, improved memory and attention, and even reduces chronic pain.

According to Business Insider, meditation is very simple.

You don't need any special equipment to meditate, either.

Sit in a straight-backed chair, with your arms and legs uncrossed, and feet on the floor.

