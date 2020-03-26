DMC Leaders Talk About Supporting Rochester

Is seemingly at a standstill with the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses of all sizes are closed or operating differently.

Today the destination medical center corporation is looking at the virus' impact on the med city.

On the scene kimt news three's maleeha kamal tells us what steps they're recommending to move forward.xx dmc corona-llpkg-1 dmc corona-llpkg-2 look live: community leaders today had an indepth conversation how to support the city of rochester and surrounding communities during this covid 19 crisis.

Lowerthird2line coronavirus:leaders talk about supporting rochester during covid-19 crisis rochester, mn community leaders at the dmc addressed short term and potential long term issues created by the corna virus.

They're focusing on the economy, job loss and peoples' inability to pay rent.

Paul williams explains the city needs to check in with folks.

Lowerthird2line coronavirus:paul williams secretary, dmc board "unpaid rent for for work force for worker bees due to job losses for service sectors."

Dmc corona-llpkg-6 mayor kim norton says she is working with several non profits to set up a fund to help these indivudals.

The mayor also pointed out businesses are wanting to know what the future holds.

Lowerthird2line coronavirus:kim norton mayor, city of rochester "people are a little nervous so any thing we can do to help.

Put as many people to work as we can to keep what workforce and construction is one of those area's that is allowed to continue and if we can capitalize on it i think all the better.

Dmc corona-llpkg-8 city leaders believe fast tracking projects like the heart of the city and discovery square two might be the route to keep people employed and continue rochester growth.

And working together will be key.

Dmc corona-llpkg-4 look live: the five year development plan was expected to be talked about it today but city leaders thought it would be best to revisit this plan in may.

In rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three.

The dmc full board meeting is set for may 28th.

Front line workers-vo-2 with millions of