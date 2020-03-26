China offers to share COVID-19 information with world, calls for cooperation with US

China offered to share information on COVID-19 with the world.

It said it will share scientific & medical achievements it made in containing COVID-19.

During a press briefing, China’s Vice Minister of Science and Technology, Xu Nanping, said, “These achievements are out of the hard work of Chinese scientists, but they are also the crystallization of the exploration of mankind to the knowledge of infectious diseases in the long history.” He added, “Now we are facing a common challenge so these achievements should be shared with other countries without reservation and used to save people's lives.” Watch the video for more details.