Keeping the lights on: Here's what Duke Energy is doing to keep workers healthy

Right now right now right now the world is full of uncertainty.

It's a feeling one local man can sympathize with.

News 10 spoke with rick burger.

He's the district manager for duke energy in terre haute.

Burger says he wants to assure everyone the company is doing what it can to keep all of its workers healthy and the lights on.

Right now...burger says workers have been divided up.

They're working in different shifts.

This is all to make sure you don't have too many people working at the same time.

"we might as well just say we're going to approach every day as if a storm was coming.

We have so many plans in action.

Scenario one, two, three.

We have studied this and we're ready.

We are ready."

Burger also wants people to be on the lookout for scammers during




