Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients

New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients

New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients

In an experimental crisis-mode protocol, Reuters reports at least one New York hospital has begun putting two patients on a single ventilator machine.

Reuters reports some doctors worry the technique is too risky, but others deemed necessary as the coronavirus outbreak strains medical resources.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has touted the adaptation as a potential life-saver.

It’s not ideal, but we believe it’s workable.

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo The coronavirus causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19.

In severe cases, it can ravage the lungs and necessitate the use of ventilators.

COVID-19 has killed at least 281 people over a few weeks in New York City.

The city is struggling with one of the largest caseloads in the world at nearly 22,000 confirmed cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ron_raim

ron_raim RT @EpochTimes: “We use one ventilator for two patients. It’s difficult to perform, it’s experimental, but at this point we have no alterna… 30 seconds ago

ushyth

Ushyth RT @XHNews: New York hospitals now using one ventilator for two patients https://t.co/5yseUOUD8Y 6 minutes ago

EpochTimes

The Epoch Times “We use one ventilator for two patients. It’s difficult to perform, it’s experimental, but at this point we have no… https://t.co/lzAWhFKtql 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.