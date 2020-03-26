New York Hospitals Now Using One Ventilator For Two Patients

In an experimental crisis-mode protocol, Reuters reports at least one New York hospital has begun putting two patients on a single ventilator machine.

Reuters reports some doctors worry the technique is too risky, but others deemed necessary as the coronavirus outbreak strains medical resources.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has touted the adaptation as a potential life-saver.

It’s not ideal, but we believe it’s workable.

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo The coronavirus causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19.

In severe cases, it can ravage the lungs and necessitate the use of ventilators.

COVID-19 has killed at least 281 people over a few weeks in New York City.

The city is struggling with one of the largest caseloads in the world at nearly 22,000 confirmed cases.