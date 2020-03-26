Municipalities in Blaine County will decide on more COVID-19 restrictions now < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:48s - Published Municipalities in Blaine County will decide on more COVID-19 restrictions Blaine County is known for their tourism and skiing industry, but right now the county is being hit hard by the coronavirus, the Sun Valley area has the most COVID-19 cases in the state and two of the first related coronavirus deaths. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this US News Reports Live Municipalities in Blaine County will decide on more COVID-19 restrictions https://t.co/ekFuPw3Anj 53 seconds ago