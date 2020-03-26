Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Municipalities in Blaine County will decide on more COVID-19 restrictions

Municipalities in Blaine County will decide on more COVID-19 restrictions

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Municipalities in Blaine County will decide on more COVID-19 restrictions

Municipalities in Blaine County will decide on more COVID-19 restrictions

Blaine County is known for their tourism and skiing industry, but right now the county is being hit hard by the coronavirus, the Sun Valley area has the most COVID-19 cases in the state and two of the first related coronavirus deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UsnewsreportsL

US News Reports Live Municipalities in Blaine County will decide on more COVID-19 restrictions https://t.co/ekFuPw3Anj 53 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.