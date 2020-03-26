CDC identifies new severe symptoms for COVID-19

Wooten 41 nbc new the masks must be approved by doctors before being manufactured and given out.

The c-d-c has released new information... regarding new symptoms of the coronavirus.

Officials say... it's important to know the difference between mild and severe symptoms... and knowing what you should do... if you have them.

Public information officer for the north central health district, michael hokanson says.... individuals experiencing severe symptoms should seek medical assistance immediately.

While people experiencing mild symptoms... should call their health care provider ... before seeking medical assistance.

"those symptoms include trouble breathing, pressure, persistent pain in the chest, new confusion, individuals almost a dizziness, and bluish lips in the face, all of these are now associated with severe symptoms."

Hokanson says... it's