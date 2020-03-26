America's Dubious Honor: US Now Has The Most COVID-19 Cases In The World

Business Insider reports confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US have surpassed China and Italy.

That makes the US the world's epicenter of the outbreak.

The US has now recorded 82,353 coronavirus cases.

China has 81,782 cases and Italy has recorded 80,589 cases of COVID-19.