Dow's best three days since 1931 13 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:22s - Published Dow's best three days since 1931 The Dow wrapped up its strongest three days in nine decades Thursday as record weekly U.S. jobless claims came in below investors' worst fears and the focus stayed on an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus awaiting approval by the U.S. House of Representatives. Fred Katayama reports. 0

