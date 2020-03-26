Global  

Dow's best three days since 1931

The Dow wrapped up its strongest three days in nine decades Thursday as record weekly U.S. jobless claims came in below investors&apos; worst fears and the focus stayed on an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus awaiting approval by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Fred Katayama reports.

