Scientists Ask Coronavirus Survivors to Donate Blood for Research now < > Embed Video Credit: KSWB - Duration: 01:24s - Published Scientists Ask Coronavirus Survivors to Donate Blood for Research Researchers in San Diego are looking for COVID-19 survivors who are willing to donate blood that would be screened for antibodies capable of fighting the virus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Scientists Ask Coronavirus Survivors to Donate Blood for Research FROM COVID 19 TO LOOK AT THEIRFROM COVID 19 TO LOOK AT THEIRANTIBODIES AND SEE IF PERHAPSANTIBODIES AND SEE IF PERHAPSTHEY CAN FIND A CURE OR ATHEY CAN FIND A CURE OR AVACCINE. SCRIPPS RESEARCH ANDVACCINE. SCRIPPS RESEARCH ANDVACCINE. SCRIPPS RESEARCH ANDYOU SEE SAN DIEGO HAVE TEAMEDYOU SEE SAN DIEGO HAVE TEAMEDYOU SEE SAN DIEGO HAVE TEAMEDUP AND ARE LOOKING FORYOU SEE SAN DIEGO HAVE TEAMEDUP AND ARE LOOKING FORVOLUNTEERS SPECIFICALLYUP AND ARE LOOKING FORVOLUNTEERS SPECIFICALLYVOLUNTEERS SPECIFICALLYSURVIVORS OF COVID 19 WHO ARESURVIVORS OF COVID 19 WHO AREWILLING TO DONATE BLOOD THATWILLING TO DONATE BLOOD THATWILLING TO DONATE BLOOD THATWOULD BE SCREENED FORWOULD BE SCREENED FORWOULD BE SCREENED FORANTIBODIES CAPABLE OF FIGHTINGANTIBODIES CAPABLE OF FIGHTINGANTIBODIES CAPABLE OF FIGHTINGTHE CORONAVIRUS THE EFFORTTHE CORONAVIRUS THE EFFORTTHE CORONAVIRUS THE EFFORTWHICH IS HAPPENING ATWHICH IS HAPPENING ATWHICH IS HAPPENING ATINSTITUTIONS AROUND THEWHICH IS HAPPENING ATINSTITUTIONS AROUND THECOUNTRY IS SEEN AS AINSTITUTIONS AROUND THECOUNTRY IS SEEN AS AINSTITUTIONS AROUND THECOUNTRY IS SEEN AS APOTENTIALLY EFFECTIVE WAY TOCOUNTRY IS SEEN AS APOTENTIALLY EFFECTIVE WAY TOPOTENTIALLY EFFECTIVE WAY TOSAVE LIVES WHILE GIVINGSAVE LIVES WHILE GIVINGSCIENTISTS THE TIME THEY NEEDSAVE LIVES WHILE GIVINGSCIENTISTS THE TIME THEY NEEDTO DEVELOP A VACCINE. THEY'RESCIENTISTS THE TIME THEY NEEDTO DEVELOP A VACCINE. THEY'RETO DEVELOP A VACCINE. THEY'RETO DEVELOP A VACCINE. THEY'RELOOKING FOR PEOPLE WHO HAVELOOKING FOR PEOPLE WHO HAVELOOKING FOR PEOPLE WHO HAVEALREADY RECOVERED FROM COVIDALREADY RECOVERED FROM COVID19 MAYBE A MONTH OR 2 BECAUSE19 MAYBE A MONTH OR 2 BECAUSETHEY SAY THE ANTIBODIES TENDTHEY SAY THE ANTIBODIES TENDTHEY SAY THE ANTIBODIES TENDTO IMPROVE WITH TIME JUST TOTO IMPROVE WITH TIME JUST TOTO IMPROVE WITH TIME JUST TOGIVE YOU A LITTLE BIOLOGYGIVE YOU A LITTLE BIOLOGYREFRESHER HERE ANTIBODIES AREREFRESHER HERE ANTIBODIES AREPROTEINS THAT HELP KEEP PEOPLEPROTEINS THAT HELP KEEP PEOPLEPROTEINS THAT HELP KEEP PEOPLEHEALTHY. THE IDENTIFY ANHEALTHY. THE IDENTIFY ANHEALTHY. THE IDENTIFY ANATTEMPT TO NEUTRALIZE THINGSATTEMPT TO NEUTRALIZE THINGSATTEMPT TO NEUTRALIZE THINGSIN THE BODY LIKE BACTERIA ANDIN THE BODY LIKE BACTERIA ANDIN THE BODY LIKE BACTERIA ANDVIRUSES. THAT'S WHY PEOPLE WHOVIRUSES. THAT'S WHY PEOPLE WHOVIRUSES. THAT'S WHY PEOPLE WHOHAVE WEAKENED IMMUNE SYSTEMSVIRUSES. THAT'S WHY PEOPLE WHOHAVE WEAKENED IMMUNE SYSTEMSARE PARTICULARLY SUSCEPTIBLEHAVE WEAKENED IMMUNE SYSTEMSARE PARTICULARLY SUSCEPTIBLEARE PARTICULARLY SUSCEPTIBLETO CONTRACTING COVID 19 RIGHTNOW THE RESEARCH TEAM IS ONLYNOW THE RESEARCH TEAM IS ONLYLOOKING FOR HANDFUL OF PEOPLELOOKING FOR HANDFUL OF PEOPLELOOKING FOR HANDFUL OF PEOPLEMAYBE 5 OR 10 THE PROBLEMMAYBE 5 OR 10 THE PROBLEMMAYBE 5 OR 10 THE PROBLEMTHOUGH IN SAN DIEGO IS FINDINGTHOUGH IN SAN DIEGO IS FINDINGTHOUGH IN SAN DIEGO IS FINDINGPEOPLE WHO ARE 2 MONTHS OUT.PEOPLE WHO ARE 2 MONTHS OUT.PEOPLE WHO ARE 2 MONTHS OUT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this lil g 💎 RT @fox5sandiego: Scientists at Scripps Research and UC San Diego are inviting coronavirus survivors to donate blood so they can expand the… 4 hours ago FOX 5 San Diego Scientists at Scripps Research and UC San Diego are inviting coronavirus survivors to donate blood so they can expa… https://t.co/tTXh4yemgE 10 hours ago Srinivas Peesapaty RT @editorji: Scientists from Scripps Research and UC San Diego are looking for #COVIDー19 survivors who are willing to donate their blood t… 13 hours ago FOX 5 San Diego Scientists at Scripps Research and UC San Diego are inviting coronavirus survivors to donate blood so they can expa… https://t.co/yuIXV5i4Ke 15 hours ago Devin Rettort Scientists ask coronavirus survivors to donate blood for research https://t.co/MnDCM553xv 17 hours ago FOX 5 San Diego Scientists at Scripps Research and UC San Diego are inviting coronavirus survivors to donate blood so they can expa… https://t.co/vLYB4O4XXf 20 hours ago Common RT @UCSDnews: A team of scientists from @UCSanDiego and @ScrippsResearch is searching for #COVID-19 survivors who are willing to donate blo… 23 hours ago