Georgia Secretary of State looks to secure votes for 2020 election

Georgia secretary of state, brad raffensperger, is trying his best to secure votes for the 20-20 election year during this covid 19 outbreak.

The secretary of state says counties are making adjustments to protect poll workers and voters after suspending the march election.

Voters can now request absentee ballots in the mail.

Voters will receive a request forms within next two weeks.

You can then select the party your support... and mail the form back to your county elections office.

Raffensperger says ... people voting from the safety of their homes reduces the number of people going to the polls... and eases fear of catching the coronavirus.

We had a major decrease in the poll workers and then obviously voters were starting to self isolate also and not come in.

So we are seeing it start to drop off.

Then we look at that last week and then march 24th which would have been a few days ago you would have had no one virtually show up just because the streets are empty raffensperger says ... if you already voted in the presidential primary... your vote has been secured.

Early voting will most