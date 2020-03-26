'Living Room Concert': Musicians Perform to Raise Money for Health Care Workers now < > Embed Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 00:32s - Published 'Living Room Concert': Musicians Perform to Raise Money for Health Care Workers Sir Elton John will host an hour-long "living room concert" including musicians Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, and Billie Eilish. The show will raise money for health care workers and first responders. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this