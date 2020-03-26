Beloved Mexican restaurant in Claycomo may close for good amid COVID-19 pandemic

WITH THE PANDEMICCAUSING MASS LAYOFFS --TODAY WE LEARNEDMORE THAN THREEMILLION AMERICANSAPPLIED FORUNEMPLOYMENT LASTWEEK.THAT'S MORE THAN 4-TIMES HIGHER THAN THEPREVIOUS RECORD -WHICH WAS SET IN 19-82.THE DEPARTMENT OFLABOR SAYS 282-THOUSAND PEOPLE FILEDFOR UNEMPLOYMENT THEPREVIOUS WEEK - BEFORELOCKDOWNS AND STAY ATHOME ORDERS BEGAN.AND THOUSANDS OFTHOSE UNEMPLOYMENTCLAIMS WERE FILED ONBOTH SIDES OF THE STATELINE.MORE THAN 40-THOUSANDIN MISSOURI.NEARLY 23-THOUSANDUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMSWERE FILED IN KANSAS.MANY OF THOSE PEOPLEWHO HAVE APPLIED FORUNEMPLOYMENT - AREPEOPLE IN THEHOSPITALITY INDUSTRY.RESTAURANTS HAVECLOSED ACROSS THECOUNTRY AND RIGHT HEREIN THE METRO.THE IMPACT IS EVEN FELTBY ONE RESTAURANT THATHAS BEEN A STAPLE INOUR COMMUNITY FORDECADES.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEEXPLAINSThe Barrera family Has ownedand operated El Somberohere in Claycomo for 56 years,and not much has changed.

Itkind of feels like you"re inyour grandma"s house.But now with coronavirusshutdown concerns theydon"t know if they"llever reopen again.The phone is ringing non stopat El Sombrero..

Everyoneasking to talk to Larry Barreraat El Sombrero..

Everyoneasking to talk to Larry Barrera-Well that's okay, if he's takencare of you before he'll takeBarrera is busy in the kitchen..packaging up his family'sMexican recipes for peoplewho'd normally be eating inthe dining room..People are doing wonderfulthings for me.

They"retrying to keep me in business.Saturday will be their last day.The restaurant has earned areputation in the community,built on hard work andtradition.It"s like your family, theytreat us all like family.They really do.

They come outand talk to you and they"rejust, it"s like going to yourgrandmas house fordinner.Larry's parents opened therestaurant in 1964..

He's been working here since he was 10. In all the years i've worked here i've tried to be like both of them. It's a bittersweet commitment to the community he plans to keep right to the end.. When you have 56 years into a business it"s very hard to think that you may not be here to see the same beautiful people that have made you who you are Sarah Plake, 41 action news