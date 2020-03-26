Global  

Bad Education Trailer

Bad Education Trailer

Bad Education Trailer

Bad Education (2020)- Official Trailer - HBO Bad Education, debuting Saturday, April 25 on HBO, stars Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman, Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy winner Ray Romano.

Directed by Cory Finley and based on a true story, a student reporter starts to trace embezzlement at the Roslyn School District, in Long Island after the assistant superintendent makes a crucial mistake that hints at corruption that spans over a decade.

Dr. Frank Tassone, played by Hugh Jackman serves as the superintendent of the district that he led to be the fourth best in the country.

He’s forced to deal with the fallout of this scandal and attempts to protect others— and himself.

