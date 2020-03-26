Young Sheldon S03E19 A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff

Young Sheldon 3x19 "A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff" Season 3 Episode 19 Promo Trailer HD - When Sheldon learns the house next door is for sale, he takes it upon himself to find the perfect neighbors.

Also, Missy is torn when she’s forced to pitch against her boyfriend at the baseball game, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 2nd on CBS.

Jason Alexander returns as Mr. Lundy.

Young Sheldon 3x19 Promo "A House for Sale and Serious Woman Stuff" (HD) » Watch Young Sheldon Thursdays at 8:00pm on CBS » Starring: Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan, Jim Parsons