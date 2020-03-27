Florida unemployment benefits provide less compared to other states

FOPRCLOSURE, THERE COULD BE SOMEHELP FOR HIM FROM THE WHITEHOUSE.AS EXPECTED, NEW NUMBERS SHOFLORIDA UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS HAVESKYROCKETED.

COVID-19RESTRICTIONS FORCING THOUSANDSOF LAYOFFS PARTICULARLY IN THEFOOD AND HOTEL INDUSTRIES.

FOX4’S CAPITOL REPORTER FORRESTSAUNDERS TELLS US THIS IS AFIRST FOR FLORIDA AND MANY SAYYOUR STATE LEADERS ARE NOT DOINGENOUGH.FORRESTThe data shows more than 74,000filed unemployment claims lastwee━ almost 12 times the weekprior.It’s the highest number since1987, when the Labor Departmentstarted offering weekly reports.PKGWith claims eclipsing even thehighest weekly totals from theGreat Recession in ’0━"I don’t know what’s next."(STEVE 35:17)━ Tens of thousands ofFloridians now hoping to qualifyfor at least some stateassistance.(Steve Turner, Unemployed)"If we can’t work then they needto make sure we’re stillstable."(STEVE 35:43)But when it comes to benefits,Florida pales in comparison.Support here tied to last year’sunemployment rat━ which washistorically low.At most, the unemployed can onlyget up to $275 for 12 weeks.While the vast majority of otherstates offer higher weeklyamounts for longer.(Rich Templin, Politics DirectorFlorida AFL-CIO)"Florida’s unemploymentinsurance system is absolutelybroken."(Rich 23:03)Rich Templin with the AmericanFederation of Labor says thestate desperately needs toexpand benefits amid COVID-19,as other states have.His group has started an onlinepetition and sent a letter tothe governor demanding he easequalifications, pay more perweek and more than double themaximum allotted time."We’re watching this wave ofeconomic collapse that theunemployment insurance systemcould be a vital force to keepthat from happening, but untilthe governor makes thesechange━ it’s not going tohappen."(RICH 28:34)DeSantis has made some effort toease benefit access, no longerrequiring those applying to showthey’re looking for work.He’s also told the director ofEconomic Opportunity to bolstercall lines and web servers aftera flood of claims clogged thesystem.(Gov.

Ron DeSantis, (R)Florida)"I’ve given him the go-ahead toramp things up.

This is a