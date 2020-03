COVID-19 cases confirmed in Blair assisted living center now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:15s - Published COVID-19 cases confirmed in Blair assisted living center 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID-19 cases confirmed in Blair assisted living center TOTAL OF FIVECORONAVIRUSCASES INWASHINGTONCOUNTY - TWO OFTHOSE ARERESIDENTS OF ANASSISTED LIVINGFACILITY IN BLAIR.REPORTER KENTLUETZEN HASMORE ON WHATTHE CITY ANDCOUNTY AREDOING TO PROTECTTHOSEVULNERABLERESIDENTS.TRT: 1:53 NATS THEMAYOR OF BLAIR,NEBRASKA HAD AWARNING FOR IT'SRESIDENTS."IT'S HERE AND IT'SHERE FOR AWHILE.HOW LONG? WEDON'T KNOW, BUTIT'S HAD A HUGEIMPACT ALREADYECONOMICALLY ONTH COUNTRY ASWELL AS BLAIR ANDTHE SPREAD ISINEVITABLE SOPLEASE PLEASE DOWHATS ASKED OFYOU." 5 CONFIRMEDCASES OF COVID-19AND COUNTING - INWASHINGTONCOUNTY.TWO OF THOSEINSIDE AN ASSISTLIVING CENTER.NATS DURING ATHURSDAY PRESSCONFERENCE,THREE RIVERSPUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENTEXECUTIVEDIRECTOR TERRIUHING SAYS THESITUATION COULDBE DIRE IF THEVIRUS SPREADS TOOTHERS."WE ARE DOINGEVERYTHING INOUR POWER TOENSURE THATTHOSE RESIDENTSALONG WITH THECARTER HOUSESTATE AND LOCALOFFICIALS AREBEING TAKEN CAREOF.." STAND UP"THE CARTERPLACE IS NOWESSENTIALLY ONLOCKDOWN.RESIDENTS AREISOLATED TO THEIRROOMS.FAMILIES ARE NOLONGER ALLOWEDTO ENTER.IF THEY DO WANTTO CATCH UP WITHTHEIR LOVED ONE,IT'ES EITHER BYPHONE ORTHROUGH THEWINDOW." UHINGSAYS THEY BELIEVETHEY CAN TRACETHE ASSITEDLIVING CASES BACKTO A HEALTH CAREWORKER, WHOTESTED POSITIVEEARLIER THISWEEK."WE ARE ASKINGAND NEED THESESTRICT GUIDLEINETO BE FOLLOWE BYEVERYBODYBECAUSE THAT ISULTIMATLEY WHATWILL HELP US GETTHORUGH THISOUTBREAK." NOWTHAT COVID-19 ISSPREADINGCLOSER TO HOME,MANY INWASHINGTONCOUNTY ARETAKING EXTRAPRECAUTIONS TOPROTECTTHEMSELVES."IT GOES TO SHOWTHAT WE ARE ALLVULNERALBE ANDWE NEED TO STAYHOME." LORISPEARS, BLAIRRESIDENT "NOWTHAT THERE ISSOME CASE IN THESENIOR HOME, ITKIND OF PUTS YOUON EDGE A LITTELBIT MORE BECAUSEIT'S CLOSER TOHOME NOW..." ERICWATTS, BLAIRRESIDENT OF THEFIVE CASE INWASHINGTONCOUNTY, UHINGSAYS ONE HASBEEN HOSPITALZEDAND IS IN GOODCONDTION.THEY BELEIVEANOTHER PERSONWITHIN THEASSITED LIVINGCENTER ISSYMPTOMATIC,THAT PERSON ISCURRENTLYUNDERGOINGTESTING.IN BLAIR.KL.3NN.THEY BELIEVETHEY HAVE PIN-POINTED WHERETHE HEALTHCAREWORKER WASEXPOSED TO THEVIRUS, BUT THEYDIDN'T SHARE THATINFORMATION.OF THE 30 ROOM





