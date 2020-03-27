Despite Dallas County's 'Stay At Home' Order, Garland Police Receive Reports Of Closed Business Break-Ins now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:14s - Published Despite Dallas County's 'Stay At Home' Order, Garland Police Receive Reports Of Closed Business Break-Ins Dallas County’s shelter-in-place order has not stopped people from committing crimes — Garland police have received reports of temporarily closed businesses being broken into. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this B-Stro RT @CBSDFW: Despite Dallas County's 'Stay At Home' Order, Garland Police Receive Reports Of Closed Business Break-Ins: https://t.co/PefXDNP… 7 minutes ago CBSDFW Despite Dallas County's 'Stay At Home' Order, Garland Police Receive Reports Of Closed Business Break-Ins:… https://t.co/4q3Q4bDl1W 9 minutes ago Highly Critical With 50+ cases already, this Dallas county declares that all businesses are "essential" and can remain open despite… https://t.co/lejMCm2oh5 1 day ago