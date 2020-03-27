We're Open Y'all: Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Co

Lawrence & Clarke Cacti Company is one of the most unique urban plant shops in Nashville.

The store is entirely dedicated to cacti, succulents and air plants.

While foot traffic in the store had to come to a halt, that doesn't mean business had to halt, too!

Co-Owner, Kim Daft, wants you to know "We’re Open Y’all!” The business is currently offering FREE delivery within 30 minutes of their Old Hickory location.

They are also offering FREE curbside pickup at their store location on 2003 Old Hickory Blvd, Old Hickory, TN 37138.

For more information and to see how you can continue to support this local business visit: https://www.lccactico.com/