David Carl Message of Hope 6pm

Tonight we bring you a special message of hope and unity?

From a tr?stater with cancer.

David carl was sitting on his deck?

Wednesday morning?

When he spotted something shiny on his tree line?

That something shiny put a smile on his face.

"i got up the other morning, i let the dogs our, i looked out side, i saw something over there, i didn't know what it was, we have a pet cemetery over there, i figured out there was balloonsver there, i looked a them and it had get well soon on one and i thought, someone is looking over me, so they blew in from somewhere, i say the lord brought them in here, to give me hope, and i hope the treatments i'm getting will kill the cancer, whether they do or not, i don't know, with this virus, you have to have faith you wont get it, you have to do everything you can to protect yourself, you have to find hope you have to have faith" what a strong message, we wish you a speedy recovery, thank you david for your courage and your message.

