Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seclude Themselves In Los Angeles

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seclude Themselves In Los Angeles

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Seclude Themselves In Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled in Los Angeles during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Elle, the couple were previously in Vancouver Island with their son Archie.

A source told People the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “in a secluded compound.” A palace source said the Sussexes are “taking government advice” just like everyone else.

The royal couple are using social media to share information and resources that help people “navigate the uncertainty.”

