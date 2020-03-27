COVID-19: Restrictions in J&K intensified amid lockdown, 4 more test positive

The restrictions on the movement and assembly of people to contain the spread of the coronavirus were intensified in Kashmir on Thursday, in the wake of four more positive cases detected in the valley on Wednesday, taking the total number of affected persons to 11, officials said.

The restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday, the officials said.

People lined up to buy essentials amid the lockdown.

PM Modi had announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24.