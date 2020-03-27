Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19: Restrictions in J&K intensified amid lockdown, 4 more test positive

COVID-19: Restrictions in J&K intensified amid lockdown, 4 more test positive

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:22s - Published < > Embed
COVID-19: Restrictions in J&K intensified amid lockdown, 4 more test positive

COVID-19: Restrictions in J&K intensified amid lockdown, 4 more test positive

The restrictions on the movement and assembly of people to contain the spread of the coronavirus were intensified in Kashmir on Thursday, in the wake of four more positive cases detected in the valley on Wednesday, taking the total number of affected persons to 11, officials said.

The restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday, the officials said.

People lined up to buy essentials amid the lockdown.

PM Modi had announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille COVID-19: Restrictions in J&K intensified amid lockdown, 4 more test pos... https://t.co/7rgbQlNfp2 via @YouTube 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.