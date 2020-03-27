Gun sales surge amid coronavirus concerns

Global  

"Our warehouse is basically empty and everything we have is in the store."

Guns and ammo are flying off the shelves faster than store owners can retstock them.

We continue our team coverage, with kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome.

&lt; as people are stocking up on supplies -- guns are not being forgotten.

"it seems like more people are wanting to protect themselves and arm up" emma jerome: "ryan mcnamara owns armac tactical here in junction city and he says sales for guns and ammo are way up.

And he says it's from gun owners and new buyers alike."

An issue not unique to just his shop.

"our warehouse is basically empty and everything we have is in the store" it's a hot topic on discussion boards online.

Some are saying they want to be able to protect themselves from looting.

Others say they're worried about a breakdown of law and order.

"they're knowing out there that they're kind of their own first responder -- so they have to be able to protect themselves... their families so that's what i'm kind of seeing" gun stores and manufacturers all over the country are watching stock fly off the shelves quicker than they can restock.

"most all of our suppliers are basically out of stock so we can't even order anything -- we've even made attempts to order ammunition from the manufacturer and the manufacturers are just way too backed up right now" and, while we won't know the actual numbers for sales until next month, owners say it's like nothing they've ever seen.

In junction city emma jerome kezi 9 news




