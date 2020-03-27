Working from home isn't for everyone, but there are ways to make it work for you now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:48s - Published Working from home isn't for everyone, but there are ways to make it work for you For some, remote working is a good thing; it offers more flexibility and can save money since employees aren’t commuting to and from work. For others, telecommuting is a stress inducer and they would prefer to be back in the office. Denver7 recently took a 360 look at the upsides and downsides of telecommuting. Since then, numerous people have written in with their thoughts of why the like or dislike working from home. Others shared their tips on how they are trying to make the situation work for them. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Working from home isn't for everyone, but there are ways to make it work for you TENTS, CABINS AND YURTS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Ernest Poley RT @JLGronski: Hello everyone. Thoughts and prayers to everyone suffering health-wise & financially from the #coronavirus. Please read my l… 4 seconds ago SAUFY RT @OfficialAbdiel: Everyone on the conference call that’s working from home: https://t.co/MOWRymtsUE 9 seconds ago 𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔠𝔬🥀 RT @SportsCenter: Everyone working from home right now 😂 https://t.co/lpb6GewesZ 11 seconds ago Padmini Sebastian RT @BronFredericks: My partner’s 10 hours away from me working. Numerous family members & many community members are also working in jobs w… 56 seconds ago ぴよ☪️:イモラミト乗り、固ツイアンケ RT @Emmasmith77xx: So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working, so we went to the v… 2 minutes ago Prince~Eternity 💜🕊 RT @mmeans40: My husband said 2 ppl in his building tested positive for Covid 19. He has been working from home for 2 weeks. Praying for ev… 2 minutes ago kanja zagga RT @SamMcGuire90: Me, to everyone working from home for the first time: "you merely adopted the self-isolation. I was born in it, molded by… 3 minutes ago