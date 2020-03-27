Global  

NY, New Orleans hospitals reel as U.S. virus deaths top 1,000

As the coronavirus pandemic&apos;s U.S. death toll raced past 1,000 people, hospitals and government authorities in New York, New Orleans and other hot spots grappled on Thursday with a surge in cases and a dire shortage of supplies, staff and sick beds.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

