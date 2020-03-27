Global  

Oneida County coronavirus cases

Just ahehead - -- oneida county executive anthony picente says there is one new positive case e parade loud and full of love.

Oneida county executive anthony picente says there is one new positive case in oneidanel 2's caitlin irla a a joins us live in the studio with more on that.

Good evening g g kristen.

This is something the channel s caitlin irla joins us live in the studio with more on that.

Good evening kristen.

This is something the county executive has been discussing for the past week.

During his dadaily briefing, picente announced that the county's mental health hotline will be open at 8:30 tomorrow morning.

Picente says this is for resiside s who are feeling overwhelmed, stressed, and just need someone to talk to.

The number to call is 1-800-678-0888.

He s san guide a team of mental health professionals that will be assisis ing people on a one-on-one basis... and they will alsoust one o direct people to other services if needed.

"it wil basis."

Ccess to mental health professionals who can guide resiphone line this is something we're staffing on a regular basis."

Here's a break down of ononeida counties latest numbers.

16 positive cases.

437 have been tested.

214 are under mandato here's a break 119 in precautioy quarantine.

Two people are hospitalized outside of oneida county.

Aand one person




