United Way of Northern California sets up coronavirus relief fund

The united way is granting much needed cash to non profits that need it to keep helping.

We've seen it over the last few weeks here in the north state.

From food banks to the "y-m-c-a".

All doing what they can to help the community in this time of crisis.

Now "united way of northern california" wants to give back.

"united way" plans to grant money to non- profits helping seniors citizens... people who are unemployed... or are facing disabilities just to name a few.

And at last check: at least 8 organizations have already apply for grant funding.

One of the things that non-profits can do is that they're on the ground.

They're working directly with people they can identify people who are in immediate need and we can get those resources quickly to those individuals non-profits can get as much 1000 to 10-thousand dollars.

The united way will start announcing which groups are getting the first set of grant money.

