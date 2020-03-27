Feeding our children, local schools offer free meals

In our community.starting on tud seniors will be first in line to get their own google chrome book to take home as they adjust to a new normal for education.

Bret says: "i'll be practicing social distancing so it will be a little awkward and will be a little wonky just because we can only let a certain number of folks out of the cars they'll come out of the cars and be at least 6 feet distancing" m-s-d will be distributing around 10-thousand laptops.

Bret says: "the chrome book a power cord some instructions" distribution of the laptops will go in waves.

Bret says: "we do ask for parents and students to please be patient are top-tier is obviously making sure our seniors graduate and so we're going to get those devices in their hands first" medford school district staff have spent hours preparing the laptops and making sure they are completely disenfected.

In addition to the laptops, m-s-d is also working to expand broadband access in a number of ways.

Bret says: "we're exploring things like using our school buses in communities and making parking lots hotspots to meet for folks to use hotspots there in the parking lots" and they're also looking at expanding the school's wifi range so that students can access wifi from their school's parking lot.

