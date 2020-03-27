U.S. Space Force takes off on first mission now < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published U.S. Space Force takes off on first mission The U.S. Space Force embarked on its first mission Thursday (March 26), launching a communications satellite into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida. 0

The AEHF-6 satellite soared into the sky on board a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket propelled by five solid rocket boosters.





