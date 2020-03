LCSO: boaters need to follow coronavirus safety practices

BUCHANAN’S FACEBOOK PAGE SAYS HEDJ’D AT CLUB CELSIUS IN DOWNTOWNFORT MYERS.THE CHAIRMAN OF THE LEE COUNTYCOMMISSION AND THE SHERIFFHOLDING A PRESS CONFERENCE TODAY... PROMISING TO ENFORCERESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT WITHINTHE COUNTY ..IN LIGHT OF THECORONAVIRUS.THEIR ASSURANCES COME LESS THAN24 HOURS ..

AFTER CITY MAYORSAND OTHERS PLEADED WITH LEECOUNTY LEADERS TO ISSUE A "STAYAT HOME ORDER" TO STOP THESPREAD OF THE VIRUS.COMMISSIONERS REFUSED TO ISSUETHAT ORDER.WHEN THE COMMISSION CHAIR ANDTHE SHERIFF WENT IN FRONT OF THECAMERAS TODAY..THERE WERE NOPUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALSPRESENT..AS THEY MADE THEIR CASEFOR WHAT THEY *ARE WILLING TODO.

AS ROCHELLE ALLEYNEEXPLAINS, THEY’RE FOCUSING ONBOATERS.((Carmine Marceno//Lee CountySheriff))"We realize you can go out onyour boat.

But make no mistakewe need you to listen to what weneed you to do."A WARNING FOR THOSE LOOKING TOHIT THE WATER THIS WEEKEND--((Carmine Marceno//Lee CountySheriff)"Limit the exposure to thegeneral public."[Notes:TRACK]TO HELP CUT DOWN ON THE SPREADOF CORONAVIRUS.[Notes:nats of helicopter][Notes:TRACK]THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHOWINGFOOTAGE RECORDED BY ITSHELICOPTER TO MAKE THE CASE ITWILL BE WATCHING TO SEE BOATERSARE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCINGAND NOT DOCKING NEAR CLOSEDBEACHES.SHERIFF MARCENO SAYS THEY’LL BEMOSTLY EDUCATING FOLKS -- BUTTHAT WON’T STOP THEM FROM TAKINGTHINGS UP A NOTCH IF THEY HAVETO.[Notes:sot] ((CarmineMarceno//Lee County Sheriff)"Make no mistake we are still alaw enforcement agency.

If wedon’t gain compliance througheducation and awareness, okay,we still have the right toarrest"[Notes:TRACK]BOATERS WE SPOKE TO SAY THEY GETIT - ADDING NO ONE SHOULD BEBREAKING THE RULES.[Notes:sot] ((Todd Rhey//Yachtof Fun Boat Rental))"It’s not good for society whena small group of people thatviolate basic standards and it’snot ethical."TODD RHEY IS A CHARTER BOATCAPTAIN AND SAYS HE’S CANCELLEDALL TRIPS BECAUSE OF COVID-19 -KNOWING SOME PEOPLE *WITHOUTSYMPTOMS CAN SPREAD IT.((Todd Rhey//Yacht of Fun BoatRental))"And I’m not so concerned aboutme getting sick.

I’m concernedabout who I can provide thatsickness to."HE THINKS A LITTLE FRESH AIRWILL BE GOOD FOR PEOPLE THISWEEKEND -- BUT IS ASKING HISFELLOW BOATERS TO HEED THESHERIFF’S WARNING FOR EVERYONE’SSAKE.((Todd Rhey//Yacht of Fun BoatRental))"Obey the rules, obey th