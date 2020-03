'Feed Anne Arundel' to help local restaurants amid COVID-19 outbreak

SIRMONS WHO RUNS (ACT) ANNEARUNDEL CONNECTING TOGETHER,ORDERED CARRY OUT FROM MONICAALVARADO AT BREAD AND BUTTERKITCHEN.

THEN THEY TALKED TOCHEF DAVE AT SOUL, AND ELISEAT ASHLIING KITCHEN ANDSUDDENLY WE HAVE DISCOVEREDTHE SOUL OF WHERE WE LIVE.

ATREMENDOUS EFFORT THAT WILLGIVE YOU GOOSE BUMPS.CHEF DAVE BUTTONS UP.

"ITMAKES ME FEEL LIKE I'M BACK TOWORK AGAIN" THE SHRIMP SAUTEES"THIS IS A SCARY TIME,APOCOLPIS" ADDING A LITTLESPICE "NO IDEA HAPPEN TO USEVERYBODY" BUT ACT COMESTHROUGH RAISING 20 THOUSANDDOLLARS IN DONATIONS, GETTING30 RESTAURANTS ON THE SAMEMENU AND DELIVERING TO THOSEIN NEED.

"TP TOGETHER THIS ISTRYING VET HELP IN TREMENDOUS"ONE OF THOSE WHO JUST GOT AGREAT DINNER WAS TAMIKA.

THNUMBERS SHE IS RATTLING OFFNOT FROM THE DELI COUNTER.

SHEHAS 11 CHILDREN SO THIS CAUSESHER PURE PANIC TO EASE UP ABIT.

"IM TAKING CARE OF MYFAMILY AND "HIRE ALL THESPEOPLE NEED IT TOO" HUNDREDSHAVE BEEN SERVED SO FAR MAYBETHOUSANDS HAVE BEEN HELPED SOFAR :"ITS A WIN WIN WINEMPLOYED" "I GET GOOSE BUMPS"YOU WANT GOOSE BUMPS LISTEN TOTAMIKA THE MOTHER OF 11 WHOWAS ON THE RECEIVING ENDYESTERDAY LISTENING IN WANTSTO BE THE GIVING END NOW.YOU HEARD FROM ELISE, WHO RUASHLING KITCHEN, SHE'S IBUSINESS ONE YEAR NEXT WEEK.YOU HAVE BLUE ROOSTER,LEMONGRASS, STAN AND JOES,LUNA BLU, METROPOLITAN, SAILOYSTER BAR, DAVIS'S THE CHARTHOUSE, GRUMPS.

TOMORROW AT1:30 500 MEALS AND SMOOTHIESWILL BE DELIVERED TO THE BAYRIDGE GARDENS.

IF YOU'D LIKETO DONATE OR VOLUNTEER OR JOININ...GO TO OUR WEBSITE WMARNEWS DOT COM.