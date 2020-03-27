Coronavirus Update: House Expected To Vote On Economic Stimulus Package now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:51s - Published Coronavirus Update: House Expected To Vote On Economic Stimulus Package The House is expected to vote on the record $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Huntsville Chamber The House is expected to take up the Coronavirus Relief Package on Friday. Congressman Mo Brooks joined us for an u… https://t.co/Adn19OdkK6 5 hours ago Florida Public Affairs Consultants Another inconvenient truth of the #Coronavirus #corporate #bailout #stimulus expected to pass the U.S. House of Rep… https://t.co/mqTvhvdP7v 6 hours ago KWKT FOX 44 CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: President Trump, coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing on the government's res… https://t.co/3xvhXlCb9I 6 hours ago WQAD You can catch the White House Task Force briefing here. They are expected to issue new social distancing guidelines… https://t.co/3rYH10UN9R 7 hours ago WTOP WATCH LIVE: At 5 p.m. the White House is expected to give its daily coronavirus update. Watch and listen live: https://t.co/4745UokEyj 7 hours ago IDK RT @keranews: The White House working on guidelines for state & local leaders to use to determine whether to increase or relax social dista… 8 hours ago KERA News The White House working on guidelines for state & local leaders to use to determine whether to increase or relax so… https://t.co/w0EmLJY6Uh 8 hours ago RumbergerKirk Key provisions of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package and its anticipated impact on employers, businesses… https://t.co/IPyfxFLRWR 9 hours ago