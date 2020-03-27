Global  

Gov. Abbott Issues Executive Order For Travelers Coming To Texas From New York Area

Gov. Abbott Issues Executive Order For Travelers Coming To Texas From New York Area

Gov. Abbott Issues Executive Order For Travelers Coming To Texas From New York Area

A new executive order from Governor Gregg Abbott may serve as a further deterrence for anyone considering making the trip from New York to Texas.

rodriguez_sm

Sonia Rodriguez RT @GovAbbott: Issuing an Executive Order that mandates a 14-day quarantine for people traveling to Texas as their final destination throug… 1 minute ago

slingerr

Scott Eslinger Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order to quarantine individuals flying in from NY, NJ, CT and New Orleans https://t.co/qwnYyotYbM 5 minutes ago

Chapa4Roel

Roel Chapa RT @DanPatrick: Making sure you saw Gov Abbott’s Executive Order Mandating 14-Day Quarantine For Travelers Arriving From New York Tri-Stat… 10 minutes ago

ZyroFoxtrot

ZyroFoxtrot🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸⭐️🇺🇸 RT @MichaelDell: Proud to see @GregAbbott_TX tap @DellTech's SVP of Worldwide Procurement Keith Miears to serve as Supply Chain Director fo… 12 minutes ago

