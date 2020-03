Former Husker Kelsey Robinson hopeful despite Olympic postponement now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:57s - Published Former Husker Kelsey Robinson hopeful despite Olympic postponement Former Husker volleyball player & Team USA member Kelsey Robinson is remaining positive despite the postponement of the 2020 Olympics. 0

Former Husker Kelsey Robinson hopeful despite Olympic postponement OLYMPICSPOSTPONED AYEAR...SEVERAL FORMERHUSKERS' FUTURESON TEAM U-S-ACOULD BEIMPACTED...INCLUDING KELSEYROBINSON....THE 2013 BIG TENVOLLEYBALLPLAYER OF THEYEAR RECENTLYDISCUSSED HERREACTION TO THENEWS....KELSEY ROBINSON'SDREAM OFWINNING OLYMPICGOLD CAN STILL BEA REALITY, DESPITETHE GAMES BEINGMOVED TO 2021.KELSEY: I BELIEVEDTHAT THEY WOULDCANCEL IT.SO WHEN THEY SAIDPOSTPONED I WASLIKE OH MY GOSHTHIS IS AMAZING.THE FORMERHUSKER WASPLAYING WITH HERPRO TEAM INTURKEY WHEN HERSEASON WASSUSPENDED ONWEEK AGO.KELSEY: OBVIOUSLYLIKE IN TURKEY,YOU'RE FINE ALLDAY AND THENWHEN AMERICANSWAKE UP AND ALLTHE NEWS STARTSTO HAPPEN, THENYOU GET LIKESTRESSED OUT ANDPANICKED AND IT'SJUST LIKE...A HUGEEMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER.LESS THAN TWODAYS AFTER HERSEASON ENDED,ROBINSON BACKHOME INCALIFORNIA.KELSEY: I HAD ZEROPROBLEMS AND TOBE HONEST, THATWAS VERYDISAPPOINTING.ESPECIALLY LIVINGIN EUROPE,OBVIOUSLY THEYSAY TURKEY WASN'TAT THAT POINT AHUGE RISK BUT ITHINK TURKEY HADA LOT OF CASESWAY BEFORE THAT.NOT EVEN ONETEMPERATURECHECK, NOT ONESCREENING.I WENT THROUGHGLOBAL ENTRY LIKETHAT.I WAS OUT THEDOOR IN 20MINUTES AND I WASJUST VERYDISAPPOINTED.WHILE ROBINSONNOW AWAITSWORD ON WHEREOR WHEN SHE'LLPLAY AGAIN, SHE'SBEEN TRYING TOSTAY IN VOLLEYBALLSHAPE ON HEROWN, SOMETHINGTHAT'S NOT EASYTO DO IN A TEAMSPORT.KELSEY: LIKE I HAVENO IDEA WHATTHAT'S LIKE TO NOTHAVE A SCHEDULEOR SOMEONE TELLME WHAT PRACTICEI HAVE TO BE AT ORWHEN'S WEIGHTS.I THINK IT'S REALLYSLOWED THINGSDOWN FOR ME ANDJUST ALLOWED METO CONNECT WITHTHE PEOPLE THAT ILOVE AND LIKE I'VECALLED MYGRANDPARENTSLIKE EVERYDAY ANDMY PARENTS ANDJUST HAVING THATTIME, I'VE BEENREALLY APPRECIATEOF.YEAH, IT PUTSEVERYTHING INTOPERSPECTIVE.ROBINSON ONE OFTWO FORMERHUSKERS ON THEU-S OLYMPICVOLLEYBALL TEAMALONG WITHNEBRASKA NATIVEJORDAN LARSON...





