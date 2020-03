Severe Weather Awareness: Lightning now < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 03:28s - Published Severe Weather Awareness: Lightning The topic for day four of Severe Weather Awareness Week is lightning. We’ll look at what causes lightning, facts about it, and how to stay safe when lightning is in the area. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Severe Weather Awareness: Lightning SEVERE WEATHERAWARENESS WEEK...CHIEFMETEOROLOGISTJENNIFER ZEPPELINJOINS US NOW TOTALK ABOUTLIGHTNING, I KNOWIT'S SOMETHINGTHAT PEOPLEDON'T ALWAYSTAKE SERIOUSLY.YOU WILL HEAR USSAY THIS PHRASE ALOT DURINGSEVERE STORMSEASON...WHENTHUNDER ROARS,GO INDOORS!DURING THESPRING ANDSUMMER MONTHSWE ALL WANT TOSPEND MORE TIMEOUTSIDE WHETHERITS GETTING IN AGOLF GAME,WATCHING OURKIDS PLAY SPORTSOR JUST ENJOYINGSOME OTHEROUTDOORACTIVITY.HOWEVER, YOUSHOULD NEVER LETYOU GUARD DOWNYOU ALWAYS NEEDTO BE AWARE OFCHANGINGWEATHERCONDITIONS.IF YOU HEARTHUNDER, A STORMIS NEARBY ANDYOU NEED TO SEEKSHELTERIMMEDIATELY .THE NATIONALWEATHER SERVICESAYS THATOUTDOORACTIVITIESCONTRIBUTES TOSAY THIS PHRASE ALOT DURINGSEVERE STORMSEASON...WHENTHUNDER ROARS,GO INDOORS!CONTRIBUTES TODOZENS OFLIGHTNING DEATHSIN THE UNITEDSTATES EVERYYEAR.ON AVERAGENEBRASKA ANDIOWA COMBINEDCAN SEE 1.4MILLION LIGHTNINGSTRIKES A YEAR.LIGHTNING STRIKES





