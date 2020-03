Experts share tips on improving your home internet connection

THE AMOUNT OF TIME SPENTON.....YOUR LAP-TOPS AND OTHERDEVICES..... HAS INCREASED.AND....YOU'VE PROBABLY NOTICED....SLOWER INTERNET SPEEDS ANDSPOTTY CONNECTIONS.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER.....ASTRID MENDEZ HAS...WHAT YOU CAN DO.....TO IMPROVE YOUR....."WORK FROM HOME" EXPERIENCE.NOT ONLY DO YOU HAVE TO FIND ASPOT AT HOME TO BE ABLE TO WORKBUT YOU ALSO HAVE TO HAVE ITEMSLIKE MODEMS AND WIRELESS WI-FIIN GOOD WORKING SHAPE..TO AVOID GETTING DISCONNECTED.PHONE CALLS, EMAILS AND LOTS OFTIME IN FRONT OF SCREENS ARETHE NEW REALITY FOR WORKERS ASTHEY DO THEIR PART TO "STAY ATHOME".HAVING MORE PEOPLE CONNECTED ATTHE SAME TIME, COULD MEAN ASLOWER INTERNET, OR WORSE..BEING DISCONNECTED FOR SOMETIME.SO WHAT TO DO?

"THE FIRST THINGTO DO IS NUMBER ONE IS LOOK ATTHE DISTANCE BETWEEN YOURROUTER AND YOUR COMPUTER,SHORTEN THAT AS MUCH ASPOSSIBLE, MAYBE EVEN PLUG THATDIRECTLY TO THE ROUTER.THE SECOND THING LOOK FORPHYSICAL INTERFERENCE, THICKWALL, ANYTHING THAT COULD BESTANDING IN THE WAY, THEY CAUSEMORE INTERFERENCE THAT YOUMIGHT REALIZE, THE THIRD THINGLOOK FOR OTHER DEVICES THATCOULD BE CAUSING INTERFERENCE.AND THEN THE FORTH THING ISUPGRADE YOUR SPEED." ANOTHERSUGGESTION IS MAKING A LIST OFHOW MANY DEVICES ARE CONNECTED,SINCE SOME OF THOSE CONSUMEDATA EVEN WHEN THEY'RE TURNEDOFF, LIKE SOME SMART TVS."PEOPLE DON'T REALIZE THAT BABYMONITORS, CORDLESS PHONES,MICROWAVES, OTHER DEVICESINTERFERE".YOU CAN ALSO UPGRADE YOURMODEM, GET A WIFI EXTENDER OREVEN CHECK WITH YOURPROVIDER IF YOUR AREA HAS FIBERINTERNET."FIBER, AS OPPOSED TO OLDERTECHNOLOGY, IT ALSO ALLOWS TO AMUCH MORE BANDWIDTHAND IT DOESN'T GET NODDED UP TOUSE YOUR WORDS BECAUSE THATABSOLUTELY DOES HAPPEN".GUY GUNTHER SAYS THAT CENTURYLINK SERVES MORE THAN 200THOUSAND RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERSAND IS NOW PROVIDING FREEINSTALLATION AND FREE MODEMSTHAT ARE TARGETED TO WORK INYOUR AREA."WE'RE NOT JUST SERVINGRESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS, WE'REALSO GOVERNMENTS, HOSPITALS,YOU NAME, WE ARE HAVING TO CAREA LOT OF TRAFFIC, SO, WE'REBUSY, M BU WE'RE PREPARED"IF YOU'RE TRYING TO FIX THINGSON YOUR OWN AND YOU'RE STILLHAVING ISSUES., CONTACT YOURINTERNET PROVIDERS EITHER BYPHONE OR EMAIL TO WORK AROUNDTHE BEST SOLUTION FOR YOU.AM 13 ACTION NEWS.PALACE STATION MAY BE CLOSED