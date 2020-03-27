Global  

President Donald Trump says economy will bounce back

President Donald Trump has defended the need to ease coronavirus restrictions as soon as possible as the country's jobless rate skyrockets.

Last week, he unveiled a 15-day programme advising against large gatherings and calling for many Americans to remain at home — and many states have placed even greater restrictions on their residents.

President Trump said the rollout of new testing will enable more nuanced recommendations that would allow some lesser-impacted parts of the country to regain a sense of normality sooner.

