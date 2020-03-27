Hundreds of Camden Yards concessions workers won't be paid while MLB season is delayed 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:49s - Published Hundreds of Camden Yards concessions workers won't be paid while MLB season is delayed Around 700 concessions workers at Camden Yards won’t be getting paid while the MLB season is delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak, said United Here Local 7 President Roxie Herbeckian. 0

