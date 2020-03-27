Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon UK plans to compensate self-employed workers due to virus hit Hundreds of thousa https://t.co/SV5GjJms3o 30 seconds ago

Chief-Exec.com Officials have discussed plans which will mean people’s income being assessed on the basis of a “blended” mixture o… https://t.co/LRpkSKTlO4 20 hours ago

Universal Live EVENT FREELANCERS check this out, government plans for the self-employed #eventprofsuk #events #freelancers… https://t.co/3aS5fK15an 21 hours ago

Down the Rabbit Hole @andylassner The governor of my state just shut my business down and the self-employed don’t qualify for unemployme… https://t.co/ANYp0LtxHG 3 days ago