Central Coast family celebrate Air Force graduate from afar in COVID-19 outbreak

INCLUDING THEMILITARY..GRADUATION FOR THEAIRFORCE HAVE BEENMODIFIED OR ADJUSTEDTO ABIDE BY SOCIALDISTANCING STANDARDS.ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHRISTOPHERSALAS SHOWS US HOWONE SALINAS FAMILY..ISCELEBRATING THEIR NEWAIRMAN..IN THE MIDDLEOF A PANDEMIC.FOR THE PAST 76 YEARS..GRADUATION FROM BASICTRAINING IN THEAIRFORCE HAS BEEN THESAME..02:07 "ALL OF THE AIRMENSAYING THE AIRMAN SONG ATTHE SAME TIME AND THEDECIBEL LEVELS ARE INSANE.AND SEEING THE PRECISIONOF THE MARCH AND THEPOMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE."THAT'S TIM GROWER ANPAULA SMITH LEMMON..THE PARENTS OF SALINASHIGH GRADUATE..

ANDNOW AIRMAN DANEGOWER ..03:09 "DANE ALWAYSWANTED TO BE IN THEMILITARY, HE JUST DIDN'TKNOW WHAT." WHEN DANESTARTED BASICTRAINING..THEY HAD THECELEBRATIONS FOR HISLIFE-LONG DREAM ALLPLANNED OUT..MOST EXCITED FOR THEMOMENT THEY WOULDEMBRACE HIM AGAIN..DURING THE POSTGRADUATIONTRADITION..THE TAP OUT..02:22 "WHICH MEANS YOUTOUCH THEM OR YOU HUGTHEM AND THEY ARERELEASED FROM STANDING ATATTENTION.AND THAT'S TEH FIRST TIMEYOUR FAMILY GETS TO SEEAND TOUCH YOUR AIRMEN."BUT UNFORTUNATELYTHE ONLY THING THETWO WOULD TAPTHURSDAY..IS THE PLAY BUTTON..02:51 "WHEN WE HEARDTHIS ON THIS MARCH 5 OR 6THAT WAS JUST A GUTPUNCH." THE MILITARYHAS SHUTDOWN ALLBASIC TRAININGGRADUATIONS..LIVESTREAMING THEM ONFACEBOOK IN RESPONSETO THE COVID-19OUTBREAK..04:00 "SOME PEOPLEWERE LIKE WELL YOU'RE AMILITARY FAMILY NOW, GETUSED TO DISSAPOINTMENTOF NOT BEING ABLE TO SEEYOUR SOLDIER." FOR THESETWO NOW MILITARYPARENTS THEDISSAPOINTMENT..01:16 "WHEN HE WALKEDBY THE FIRST THING THATCAME OUT OF MY MOUTHWAS, 'OH THERE'S DANE!'"QUICKLY PIVOTED TOPRIDE..01:49 "I WAS ACTUALLYPRETTY IMPRESSED WITH HISTURN.

SOLID CRISP TURN, IWAS LIKE ATTA BOY.

THEREYOU GO!'

ANDGRATITUDE...DURING A PANDEMICTHAT'S ALTERING THELIVES OF MILLIONSAROUND THE WORLD.03:53 "I KNOW THERE'S ALOT MORE PEOPLE IN THISWORLD THAT'S HAVING A LOTMORE DIFFICULT TIME THANUS.

JUST BEING ABLE TOWATCH OUR AIRMANGRADUATE."04:10 "I JUST CHALKED ITUP TO YOU KNOW WHAT, MYKID IS A PART OF A VERYUNIQUE SITUATION INAMERICAN HISTORY.

THIS ISGOING TO BE IN HISTORYBOOKS AND GO YEAH I WASIN ONE OF THOSEGRADUATING CLASSES TAHTDIDN'T GET TO WHATEVERYBODY ELSE DID."FOLLOWING TODAY'SGRADUATION..TIM AND PAULA SAIDTHEY FINALLY GOT TOSPEAK WITH DANE OVERFACETIME FOR THE FIRSTTIME IN MORE THAN TWOMONTHS.##