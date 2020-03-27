US indicts Venezuela's Maduro on narco-terrorism charges

Linda Ronish RT @KillAuDeepState: Where are the shills now who say there were never any indictments to be unsealed❓❓❓ 150,000+ are CONFIRMED TO EXIST❗️… 24 seconds ago

DJ Bronco Jim RT @trish_regan: BREAKING: US indicts #Maduro & his inner circle in #Venezuela as narco-traffickers running a state to benefit terrorists &… 4 minutes ago

Deplorable Lupo4cl2⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @FrancisBrennan: "The United States indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on ‘narco-terrorism’ charges" Also here is a picture of Joe Biden and N… 8 minutes ago

News_1jl4 Noticias Bitcoin Forex Health Fitness United States indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on narco-terroris.. Washingtonpost - News - Noticias - Bitcoin - CryptoCu… https://t.co/nkxqWbBsNo 8 minutes ago

Dorcas Smith RT @trish_regan: US indicts #Maduro & cronies in #Venezuela as narco-traffickers for terrorists & criminals. Altho coming at difficult t… 10 minutes ago

Rj Flocks RT @GatesRobin: Breaking: AG Barr U.S. AG indicts Venezuela leader Maduro & 4 others for 'narco-terrorism @ offering $15 million reward fo… 12 minutes ago

owhy3 RT @Reuters: The U.S. indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and more than a dozen other officials on charges of ‘narco-terrorism’ an… 12 minutes ago