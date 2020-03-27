San Jose Deputy City Manager Expects County COVID-19 Death Toll to Approach 2,000 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:15s - Published San Jose Deputy City Manager Expects County COVID-19 Death Toll to Approach 2,000 Two thousand people are estimated to die from COVID-19 in the next 12 weeks in Santa Clara county alone in what the San Jose city manager called the best case scenario. Maria Medina reports. (3-26-20) 0

