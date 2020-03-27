Global  

One News Page
Beckham among sports stars to pay tribute to NHS

Beckham among sports stars to pay tribute to NHS

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
David Beckham was among the sports stars who took part in the 'clap for our carers' to show appreciation to NHS workers.

