Indonesian kids use irrigation channel as water slide after heavy rain

Footage shows Indonesian children using an irrigation channel like a water park after heavy rain.

They were seen enjoying the incline on the flood prevention device in Sampang Agung Village of Kutorejo in East Java on March 15.

The slippery concrete canal resembled a water slide after heavy rain and a build up on the surface of green plant growths.

Resident, Yahya Jammers, said that the spot has became popular with the local children who disrobe and whizz down the channel.

He said: ''When the irrigation water comes in, the children also come to play."