Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Filipino soldiers dance to stay upbeat while manning COVID-19 checkpoint

Filipino soldiers dance to stay upbeat while manning COVID-19 checkpoint

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Filipino soldiers dance to stay upbeat while manning COVID-19 checkpoint

Filipino soldiers dance to stay upbeat while manning COVID-19 checkpoint

Filipino soldiers manning a COVID-19 checkpoint kept their spirits up by performing a dance.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Filipino soldiers dance to stay upbeat while manning COVID-19 checkpoint

Filipino soldiers manning a COVID-19 checkpoint kept their spirits up by performing a dance.

The squaddies from the Biliran Mobile Force Platoon were manning the barricades being used to enforce a community lockdown and travel ban in the Philippines.

They were filmed at the checkpoint at the Biliran Bridge in the east of the Philippines, where residents are being prevented from travelling between provinces in order to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Their boss said: ''It's important to have good vibes while we're carrying out this important work.'' The Philippines has registered 707 infections and 45 deaths caused by Covid-19 as of March 26.

The footage was captured on March 23.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.