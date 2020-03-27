Filipino soldiers dance to stay upbeat while manning COVID-19 checkpoint

Filipino soldiers manning a COVID-19 checkpoint kept their spirits up by performing a dance.

The squaddies from the Biliran Mobile Force Platoon were manning the barricades being used to enforce a community lockdown and travel ban in the Philippines.

They were filmed at the checkpoint at the Biliran Bridge in the east of the Philippines, where residents are being prevented from travelling between provinces in order to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Their boss said: ''It's important to have good vibes while we're carrying out this important work.'' The Philippines has registered 707 infections and 45 deaths caused by Covid-19 as of March 26.

The footage was captured on March 23.