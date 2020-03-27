Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more On March 29, the ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ will air on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia stations across the United States. 0

