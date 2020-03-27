Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus | Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package: Govt's 8 big announcements

Coronavirus | Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package: Govt's 8 big announcements

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 13:35s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus | Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package: Govt's 8 big announcements

Coronavirus | Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package: Govt's 8 big announcements

The Union government announced an economic relief package for the poor sections of society to help them tide over the Coronavirus crisis.

The Union Finance Minister made 8 big announcements covering farmers, women, divyang, labourers, and employees in the organised sector.

The steps include free provision of extra food grain, earlier disbursement of funds under PM-KISAN scheme, ex-gratia to vulnerable sections, and payment of provident fund contribution by the government.

Watch the full video for the details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.