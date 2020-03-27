Coronavirus | Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package: Govt's 8 big announcements

The Union government announced an economic relief package for the poor sections of society to help them tide over the Coronavirus crisis.

The Union Finance Minister made 8 big announcements covering farmers, women, divyang, labourers, and employees in the organised sector.

The steps include free provision of extra food grain, earlier disbursement of funds under PM-KISAN scheme, ex-gratia to vulnerable sections, and payment of provident fund contribution by the government.

Watch the full video for the details.